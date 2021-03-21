On March 23, Mike Weilbacher, Executive Director of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, received the 2021 Keystone award from the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Educators. This award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their life to advancing the quality and opportunity for environmental education in Pennsylvania. Recipients display uncommon and exceptional understanding, passion and commitment to environmental education and serve as an inspiration to other environmental educators.
Since 2011, Mike has been leading the Schuylkill Center and has transformed it in a myriad of ways. He helped open our 100-seat auditorium to host large events. Expanded the nature gift shop and carved out an art gallery. He launched Nature Preschool which has been operating all outdoors during the pandemic keeping our children safe and engaged. He reimagined our Earth Day festival into Naturepalooza, which is now our largest single-day event. And he shepherded the remodel of the Visitor Center front entrance and the entrance on the Schuylkill River Trail.
Mike has been an environmental educator with 40 years’ experience teaching through lectures, walks, writings, and even theater and radio. Since 1982, he has traveled the country performing participatory environmental theater, presenting at nature centers, community festivals, schools, and museums across the state. He is well-known to Philadelphia radio listeners as “Mike the All-Natural Science Guy” on WXPN’s children’s show “Kid’s Corner,” has written weekly columns on nature and the environment for local newspapers for almost 30 years. He is currently working on his very first book, Wild Philadelphia.
About the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
The Schuylkill Center, Philadelphia’s first environmental education center, is the largest such center in a major American city. Its 340 acres of fields and forests serve as a living laboratory to foster appreciation, deepen understanding, and encourage stewardship of the environment. The Schuylkill Center offers a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, an environmental art program, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs for all ages, including Nature Preschool.