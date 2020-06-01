By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The staff from the office of Curtis Jones Jr., 4th District Councilmember, partnered with the "Share Food Program" to distribute 100 boxes of groceries on Saturday morning.
The staging ground for the event was the Journey's Way parking lot at 403 Rector St., which was generously appropriated by Director Karen Rouse for the food giveaway.
The "Share Food Program" is a non-profit organization that works to build healthier, stronger communities through volunteerism and access to wholesome foods. Volunteers from the Councilman's staff genially loaded groceries into the vehicles passing through the parking lot area. An NBC 10 news crew was also present to cover the event.