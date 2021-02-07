By Rick Cawley
For the Review
When we get a decent snow storm, local residents have their favorite spots to glide across the fluff. Anyplace with a slope is fair game including back yards. The steep side streets of Manayunk, Wissahickon, East Falls have always been a beacon of sledders as have the many hills of the Walnut Lane Golf Course. The debate will rage on as to the best in town, but you won't find a place with a more loyal following than the relatively tame incline at Gorgas Park. As sledders know all too well, it's not just the slide down so much as the walk back up that creates a popular attraction. Here's a few shots of recent activity at Gorgas Park.