COMMUNITYSnow Scenes in Roxborough Snow Scenes in Roxborough Dec 20, 2020 Dec 20, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 4 A maintenance worker clears a sidewalk along Ridge Ave. PHOTOS BY RICK CAWLEY - FOR THE REVIEW Cathedral Village residents saw their grounds covered in white. The athletic fields at Saul HS were draped with a winter blanket. The football field at Roxborough High has a snowman to watch over it. By Rick CawleyFor the Review The 21st Ward got its first significant snow in almost 2 years causing a lot of people to try to remember where they put their snow shovels and salt.