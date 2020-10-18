Trick-or-Trash - 9 a.m.–Noon – Saturday, Oct. 31
· FOW’s self-guided Trick-or-Trash cleanup is a fun and easy way to get out in the park, socially distance, and make a positive impact in the Wissahickon. Choose from 10 different cleanup sites. Volunteers need to wear a mask and supply their own gloves, and FOW will provide the trash bags. Costumes are highly encouraged! Submit photos with a field report to be entered in a contest on social media for top adult and child costumes after the event. Thank you to Prentiss Smith & Company, the event’s presenting sponsor. Register at fow.org/trick-or-trash/.
· Volunteers who submit a field report will receive a free treat bag to redeem that day from The Cedars House. Visit their Scarecrow Contest with a selection of scarecrows from local organizations - the prize for best scarecrow will be given at 12 p.m., after FOW's Trick-or-Trash event.
Trash-or-Cache Beginner Geocaching – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 31
· Let’s Go Outdoors, which connects city communities to outdoor experiences, offers this event for people of all ages at three park locations: Houston Meadow, Saylor Grove, and Blue Bell Park. Participants will learn to use a handheld GPS device to look for caches (hidden containers) that hold tickets to turn in for prizes. The event starts at Valley Green. Masks and social distancing required. Register athttp://www.letsgooutdoors.net/trash-or-cache--beginner-geocaching-.html.
Pre-Halloween at Historic RittenhouseTown – Friday, October 30
· Good Times at The Barn - 5-7 p.m.
Bring a picnic blanket and food and enjoy live music, libations, and kids’ activities for a pre-Halloween celebration. Costumes are encouraged for a pumpkin scavenger hunt and Trick-or-TREEing! Masks and social distancing are required. $15 per person (children under 2 are free).For tickets and event details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hrt-halloween-good-times-tickets-125039780349.
· RittenHOWL at the Homestead – 8-11 p.m.
Gather under a full moon for a spooky, spirited evening. Enjoy whiskey cocktails from Pops McCann, ciders from Hale & True and Wyndridge, and a secret speakeasy sampling. Light fare will be prepared onsite in the traditional open-hearth kitchen. Spend the evening enjoying some tunes, listening to haunting ghost stories from a local storyteller, and embark on a special flashlight tour of the historic landmark.
Tickets $45. Email Amy@rittenhousetown.org for event details and to register.
Note: For COVID-19 precautions, the event will be ticketed, have a socially distant layout, and limited to 50 people. Masks are required for entry and should be worn while walking around the grounds. A temperature check will be done at the entrance to the event. (Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms who can no longer attend will receive a ticket refund.)
In between events, take a 2-mile stroll through some of the Wissahickon’s “spook-tacular” historic sites including the colonial paper mill of Rittenhouse Town, a Roman sarcophagus, and the cave of a 17th-century hermit and doomsday cult leader. Use this link to map your route.https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/3472025554.
Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW), official park partner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, conserves and improves the 1800-acre Wissahickon Valley Park. FOW works to mitigate stormwater runoff into the watershed, reduce erosion, and address the impacts on the native habitat posed by climate change. In an era of shrinking public funding, FOW and its volunteers respond quickly, effectively, and thoughtfully to the most pressing habitat, infrastructure, and engagement needs of the park and make the Wissahickon more accessible for all who visit. Membership dollars and volunteers support FOW’s work to sustain this special urban oasis for current and future generations