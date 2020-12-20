By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough United Soccer Club and the 21st Ward Jr. Baseball & Softball Leagues collected over 1,000 toys that were dropped off by dozens of community residents in support of the Salvation Army's Annual Toy Drive. Army Corps Lts. Derek and Betty Ellen Barrett were beyond grateful as their van was stuffed to the gills outside the collection point at the Pearlman Complex. The donated toys will bring smiles to the faces of youngsters in need during an especially difficult transition during the pandemic outbreak for some families to provide meaningful gifts for their children.