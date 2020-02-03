BVM

 Submitted photo

CHELTENHAM -- Students in grades 5 to 8 at Presentation BVM School have been competing to represent the school in the archdiocesan Religion Bee to be held next month.

The following students won their qualifying classroom competitions: Grade 5 - Juanelsy M. and Juliah P., Grade 6 - Meghan M. and O'Bryan P., Grade 7 - Nathan G.and Jarod McC. and Grade 8 - Kateri O. and Rocco S. These eight students competed to be the school's winner.

Juliah P. will represent the school in the diocesan Religion Bee at Archbishop Ryan High School.

