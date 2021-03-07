By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Officers from the 5th District joined in on a recent project from the Roxborough/Manayunk Conservancy to pare away some invasive vines along a hill adjacent to the Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve. Officers Damian Caggiano, Bernard Moore and Sean Collaretti assisted RMC president Tom Landsmann, Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve President Rich Giordano, and volunteers extraordinaire Mary Spross and Sandy Brubaker in helping to clear a large section of overgrown vegetation on a steep embankment facing Eva Street.
At the conclusion of the work party, a white oak tree was planted adjacent to the reservoir walkway in honor of the passing of fellow 5th District Officer Tab Ali who succumbed to the COVID virus. Officer Ali was a benevolent presence on his bicycle in the business sections of Roxborough and Manayunk for years.
The Roxborough/Manayunk Conservancy will soon resume its stewardship over wooded areas in our community in the weeks ahead with their scheduled Two-On-Tuesday sprucing up efforts.