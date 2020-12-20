VINTAGE SPORTSSPN Varsity Girls Take Down IHM in 2019 Vintage Sports: SPN Varsity Girls Take Down IHM in 2019 Dec 20, 2020 Dec 20, 2020 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Ava DiBenedetto looks to penetrate the lane on Caylen Crump. PHOTOS BY RICK CAWLEY - FOR THE REVIEW Caylen Crump has her path blocked by SPN's Carla Lapp. IHM's Adrienne Lazaro launches a shot from beyond the arc. IHM's Ava Lawrence tracks down a loose ball. IHM's Cecilia Weller circles the arc looking for an opening. IHM's Clara Pagano battles AJ Busk for rebounding position. IHM's Faith Siorek looks to inbound along the baseline. IHM's Kayla Funk makes a move into the lane. Kayla Funk (R) and Quinn Daley size up a rebound. Mia Patete (L) and Audrey Rocks tussle for ball control. SPN's Ava DiBenedetto comes away with a steal. SPN's Maggie Mullaney looks to chuck the ball upcourt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Rick CawleyFor the Review- Advertisement - The St. Philip Neri Girls Basketball Team coasted to a 37-10 home win over IHM back in 2019.Quinn Daley paved the way for SPN by dumping in 10 points, while Audrey Rocks and Sophia Garland each chipped in with 8. Adrienne Lazaro was the high scorer for the IHM Knights with 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County approves 2021 budget with property tax hikeFormer executives of Bucks County engineering firm accused in fraud schemeCam Reddish and family give back to NorristownVolunteers monitor, track road salt pollution in Philadelphia-area streamsHallahan supports rally to save school from closingMontgomery County Correctional Facility receives fourth accreditation for healthcare complianceCheltenham volunteer firefighter receives Act of Valor AwardMontgomery County hospitals receiving coronavirus vaccine this weekSouderton-Telford Rotary Christmas party goes on under Covid guidelinesAnd so it begins...Winter weather kicks off in a big way with major storm hitting the area Wednesday Images Videos Upcoming Events Dec 21 River Alive! Mon, Dec 21, 2020 Dec 22 River Alive! Tue, Dec 22, 2020 Dec 23 River Alive! Wed, Dec 23, 2020 Dec 24 River Alive! Thu, Dec 24, 2020 Dec 24 Affinity Toastmasters Club Meeting - Public Speaking Made FUN - Guests Welcome! Willow Grove Thu, Dec 24, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events