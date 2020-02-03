WARMINSTER -- Warminster township residents will see a significant increase on their tax bills this year.
For the first time in nine years the board of township supervisors raised the general fund taxes, taking the millage rate from the current 11.09 mills to the state maximum allowed 19 mills. The three board members in attendance approved the budget and the tax increase at the board meeting Jan 23.
The total millage rate, which includes the ambulance, fire, library, parks and recreation and debt funds will rise from 17.07 mills to 28.06 mills.
A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s tax assessed value.
Homeowners with properties assessed at $25,500, a township average, will see an increase in tax bills from $435 to about $715 this year.
Because the new rate exceeds the limit of 14 mills set by the state of Pennsylvania, the township will present its case to a court for over-the-limit approval on Feb. 13.
The previous board of supervisors, three members of whom were replaced by new board members this January, approved a 2020 budget in December. The board with three new board members reopened the 2020 budget earlier this month to apply revisions to the document.
The main change entailed not going forward with the sale of the township's water and sewer authority, a move that would bring a possible $86 million to the township budget. The decision not to sell the authority lead to the significant tax increases.
“We don't believe that selling our assets is a good idea just to pay for poor financial decisions made in the past,” said board member chairman Kenneth Heyes. “There hasn't been a tax increase in Warminster Township in nine years. We're are not going to use pension money to operate the township and we're going to fix this. We are very sensitive to taxpayers' needs.”
Supervisors Katherine Frescatore and Mark McKee were not present at the meeting due to illness.
McKee sent in a statement that township manager Gregg Schuster read at the meeting.
“Although the new budget does buy us some time, it doesn't solve our financial problems and it puts a greater burden on taxpayers” McKee wrote, adding that he would not approve the new budget if he were present at the meeting.