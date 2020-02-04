To submit your community event for inclusion in Around Town, email editor@delcotimes.com.
Jazz Bridge
Enjoy a jazz bridge concert at the Ridge Avenue United Methodist Church at Fellowship Hall, 7811 Ridge Ave. The show runs from 7:30-9 p.m. on Feb. 19
Cost is $10.
These concerts are hosted by vocalist and Jazz Bridge Board member, Rhenda Fearrington. The group will welcome bassist Bert Harris and his band. Joining Bert will be David Dubinski, Laurent Bass and Pio Voluntad on drums .Bert frequently performs on the world beat, blues, and jazz circuit.
Funding for all Roxborough concerts at Fellowship Hall are sponsored by a grant from PNC Arts Alive.
St. Adalbert dinner
On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6-9 p.m., St. Adalbert Church sponss its 4th Annual Dinner, which is a parish fundraiser, in their parish hall, Thompson Street & Allegheny Avenue, in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
There will be delicious food (appetizer table, dinner and sweet table) and great entertainment by the Polish American String Band and D.J. Bart. Beer and wine will be available at the Cash Bar.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children (6-12 years) and can be purchased at St. Adalbert rectory office, 2645 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134, or you can call the rectory at 215-739-3500.
Visions in Jenkintown
Poet and printmaker Deborah Fries offers a new exhibit that combines prints and poems in "Having Visions," opening Feb. 9 at Jenkintown's 705 West Printship and Gallery.
Fries combines her passion for writing and visual arts, noting that both come from a similar sensibility, a way of seeing the world that is usually serious and observant. This exhibit, however, combines submission to the unexpected, and makes room for whimsy.
The former Montgomery County Poetry Laureate is the author of two books of poetry published by Kore Press. “Having Visions” is her second solo exhibit at 705 West Printshop + Gallery in Jenkintown, where she has worked with a talented group of printmakers since 2015.
The opening reception for “Having Visions” will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2-5 p.m. The exhibit can also be viewed during regular gallery hours.
The gallery is located at 705 West Avenue, Jenkintown.
For more information about gallery hours, upcoming exhibits and studio memberships, visit the 705 West Printshop + Gallery website: http://www.705westprintshop.com.
Used Book Sale
he Friends of the Elkins Park Free Library holds its February Used-Book Sale, Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, 12, 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 563 East Church Road, Elkins Park. Sale includes more than 15,000 books, CDs, DVDs, ephemera and more. Several BOGO specials this month!
'Love Songs' on tap
Historic Old Academy presents an afternoon of “Love Songs from the Stage” on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Stay for wine and light refreshments after the performance. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased with cash at the door or online at https://love-songs-at-oap.ticketleap.com/love-songs/.
For more information, please contact Annie Hnatko at MusicalsAtOldAcademy@gmail.com
Annie Hnakto has been active in theater, opera and concert singing for more than 30 years. Her favorite roles include, “The Witch” (Into the Woods), “Musetta” (La Boheme), “Anna Maurant” (Street Scene), and “Peppermint Pattie” (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown). She frequently performs with the Pennsylvania Lyric Opera Theater and the Star Players of Philadelphia. She serves as Vice President of Production for Old Academy Players and is looking forward to directing Company, running in June.
“Love Songs” will take place in the Old Academy Players Carfax building, which is located next to the theater at 3544 Indian Queen Lane in East Falls (Philadelphia), the urban village on the Schuylkill River. Constructed in 1819, the Old Academy building has been the OAP home since 1932. Old Academy Players has provided continuous community theater since 1923 and is a member of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. There is free parking behind the building.
Rox Sports Hall of Fame
The Executive Board of The Roxborough High School Sports Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2020 Inductees. Voting by the general membership was recently completed and the five inductees are:.
Lyda Furman Doyle (Class of 1966), Field Hockey and Cheerleading; Harry Getty (Class of 1973), Gymnastics and Track & Field; Dereck Hicks (Class of 1971), Baseball; Vincent Passalacqua (Class of 1996), Baseball; and Ray Tharan (Class of 1968), Basketball and Baseball.
This year’s induction banquet will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown. A cash bar reception will be at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each for adults and children. Tables seating 8-10 persons are available. Please contact Pat Robinson, 3481 Tilden St., Philadelphia, PA 19129 at 215-438-0303. Make checks payable to RHSSHOF, with a deadline of March 19. In order to facilitate seating arrangements, please indicate on your ticket request if you are a relation to one of the inductees, i.e. family, friend, teammate, classmate, etc., or if you wish to be seated with someone.
Community Help
North Light Community Center, 175 Green Lane in Manayunk, is here to help all of our neighbors, especially those most in need.
Anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in the 19127/19128/19129 zip codes are welcome to utilize the social support services at North Light. Our food cupboard is open weekly at the Center on Mondays and Fridays, beginning at 12:30. Emergency assistance in the form of a one-time grant of $300 per household towards the utility bill with support from W. W. Smith Charitable Trust.
If you or someone you know may need a helping hand, please reach out and set up an appointment at North Light by calling Shontell (215) 483-4800, x 103. Applicants will need to bring their identification, proof of residency and income, along with the current heating bill.
'Rachel at Quintessence'
PHILADELPHIA >> Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia’s professional classic repertory theatre, continues its 10th season of progressive classics with the Philadelphia premiere of Angelina Weld Grimké’s 1916 masterpiece, “Rachel.”
All performances, running Jan. 29-Feb. 16, are at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. To purchase tickets, visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450.
“Rachel” details the saga of an African-American family at the turn of the 20th century as they strive to find life, liberty and happiness in a Northern city. Haunted by her family’s Southern past, Rachel, an ambitious high-school graduate, struggles to find a vocation, love and hope in the face of systemic racism, ultimately choosing to reject marriage and motherhood. Grimké’s American classic was produced by the NAACP as a response to the flamboyantly racist 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation.” When the production opened in New York on April 25, 1917, it made history as the first play written by an African-American author with an all-black cast to be performed before an integrated audience.
With deep family ties to Philadelphia’s early abolitionist and women’s rights movements, Grimké was a pioneering poet and essayist, a forerunner of the Harlem renaissance who has been largely written out of history. The NAACP chose to produce Grimké’s work because of her extraordinary ability to portray the African-American experience through poetry and prose. Grimké’s work has been compared to Ibsen and Chekov, but was unproduced for nearly a century.
Jessica Johnson, who was celebrated for her performance of Sonya in Quintessence’s “Uncle Vanya,” and won a 2019 Best Actress Barrymore Award for her performance in “The Color Purple” at Theatre Horizon, returns to play the title character, Rachel Loving.
Founded in 2009, Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today’s world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley’s center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.
Celebrating its 10th season, Quintessence’s home is the historic Sedgwick Theater, an Art Deco movie palace designed in 1928 by William Lee and located in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.
The Sedgwick Theater is readily accessible via SEPTA Regional Rail to either the Allen Lane Station (Chestnut Hill West) or the Sedgwick Station (Chestnut Hill East). The SEPTA 23/45 Bus also services the Sedgwick Theater, connecting South Philadelphia to Chestnut Hill. Free parking is available behind the theatre and in the municipal parking lot across Germantown Avenue.
Wissahickon Projects Meeting
Join Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) on Wednesday, Jan. 29, for its Annual Public Projects Meeting to hear about the organization’s important work to conserve our community’s treasured Wissahickon Valley Park. The meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in Cathedral Hall at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Road, Philadelphia.
FOW’s new Executive Director Ruffian Tittmann will review current plans for park maintenance, the status of major trail and stormwater management projects, and planned capital trail and streambank restoration work, while Trail Crew Coordinator Cindy LaRue will share FOW’s volunteer achievements from 2019 as well as what’s coming up for 2020 and how you can get involved.
This meeting is free and open to the public. Register at fow.org/events.
Events at Jenkins Arboretum
The Jenkins Arboretum, 631 Berwyn Road, Devon, offers a variety of winter events.
Mindful Yoga runs for two, eight-week sessions: Mondays, Jan. 13–March 2 from 6-7:15 p.m.
And Mondays, March 9–April 27 from 6–7:15 p.m.
Presented by Janet Muti, Instructor at YogaLife Institute. Enjoy this unique setting, looking out the wall of windows into the Arboretum as we practice Mindful Hatha Yoga. Our practice will consist of gentle stretching and strengthening exercises done slowly with moment-to-moment awareness of breath and sensations that arise as we move from pose to pose. A variety of healthy living topics will be discussed to further benefit mind-body health. All levels are invited to join.
Cost is $96 (each 8-week course) for members; $136 (each 8-week course) for nonmembers; $20 per drop-in session.
Pre-registration encouraged. People may register on Eventbrite.com., www.jenkinsarboretum.org
Techniques for Native Seed Propagation is on tap for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Presented by Alice Doering, Landscape Designer, and Helen Standen, Nursery and Greenhouse Manager at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens. Come in out of the cold to learn some tips and tricks to successfully sow seeds. We will cover a variety of seed starting techniques including winter sowing, leaching, soaking, scarification, and stratification. Participants will create their own milk jug greenhouse and sow seeds utilizing the techniques covered in the workshop. It may be cold outside, but it’s time to grow!
Class is $15 for members; $25 for non-members. Registration required. People may register on Eventbrite.com. www.jenkinsarboretum.org
Azaleas and Rhododendrons at Winterthur is hosted by the Valley Forge Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2–3:30 p.m.
Presented by Linda Eirhart, director of Horticulture/Senior Curator of Plants at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library. Enjoy a walk through history as Linda Eirhart shares the background and design influences that went into the development of the gardens at Winterthur. She will reveal some of the amusing correspondence between H.F. du Pont and the nurserymen and hybridizers of his day. These relationships helped him to create his “Wild Garden”, and led him to collect and grow “just about every new evergreen azalea that became available.”
The program is free. No registration required.
Goat Project
State Rep. Chris Rabb, D-200 of Philadelphia announced that the Philly Goat Project has been awarded a $7,500 state grant to introduce middle schoolers to livestock management and land stewardship through experiential learning opportunities.
“Being able to give our youth new and different experiences to broaden their horizons is invaluable,” Rabb said. “This grant will allow for more of our youth – the young men and women who will be tomorrow’s leaders – to have new experiences that will enrich their culture, and it could launch their interest in a field that they wouldn’t have otherwise discovered. I’m excited to see what the Philly Goat Project does with this grant funding and the ways it will benefit the young people in our community.”
The $7,500 grant announced today is made possible through the Ag and Youth Grant Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The program provides direct and matching grants to help fund eligible projects, programs and equipment purchases conducted or made by organizations composed mainly of youth and organized to promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant awarded to the Philly Goat Project is a direct grant.
Traffic grant
State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-148 of Montgomery County, announced a $348,000 state grant for Conshohocken to improve traffic safety at a crucial set of intersections.
Funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program, this grant targets two intersections along Fayette Street at Fourth Avenue and Seventh Avenue.
The money will be used to install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at both intersections. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, RRFBs “enhance safety by reducing crashes between vehicles and pedestrians at unsignalized intersections and mid-block pedestrian crossings by increasing driver awareness of potential pedestrian conflicts.”
The funding is part of a statewide initiative announced by Gov. Tom Wolf that addresses areas where data shows red-light running has been an issue.
Help Cliveden
In 2019, Cliveden staff continued the important exploration of the intersections between the Chew properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic with a focus on the lives of the free and enslaved laborers. A new exhibit this spring focused on the life and labor at Epsom Farm, illuminating the complex narratives of diverse labor forces during the 19th century.
Continued research at Cliveden is vital to the programs and exhibits produced every year. Your contribution assists us in sharing new information about the people who lived and worked at Cliveden with the community. And new for 2019, you can join as a Friend of Cliveden and receive special access to exhibits for 2020!
Cliveden is a National Trust Historic Site, located at 6401 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia. Contact them at 215-848-1777, or www.cliveden.org
Reunion event
The Roxborough High School Class of 1970 Reunion Committee is busy planning the 50th Year Reunion event and we are looking for classmates and their current contact information including email addresses.
The reunion is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, so save the date.
Please send contact information (including email address) to rhsclassof1970@yahoo.com.
Andorra Library Programs
Information: The Andorra branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia is located at 705 E Cathedral Road, Roxborough. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays. For more information, visit libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/andorra-library.
Preschool Storytime: The Andorra library hosts a regular drop-in preschool storytime on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Kids Yoga: Thursdays at 4:45 p.m. Stretch, bend and pose with us. Wear comfortable clothing (and if you happen to have a yoga mat, feel free to bring it). For school-age kids.
LEGO Club: Work on the building assignment, check out a project in one of our many Lego books or let your imagination soar and build a creation all your own on Fridays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For school-age children (the youngest children should be accompanied by an adult).
Hall of Fame nominations
Historic Germantown is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Hall of Fame!
Nominees should be someone who:
• Is from, has lived in, or has worked in the Old German Township (Germantown, Mt Airy, and Chestnut Hill)
• Has distinguished themselves as a long-term leader at the local, regional, or national level in fields including: community organizing, education/academia, business, philanthropy, the arts, architecture/historic preservation, government, religion, science/medicine, sports, entertainment, etc.
If you would like to nominate a candidate for consideration, please email Tuomi Forrest at director@freedomsbackyard.com with the name of the person and why they fit the above qualifications. We look forward to receiving your nomination!
Germantown Relief
The Germantown Relief Society, a charitable organization established in 1873, is soliciting proposals from non-profit organizations to become dispensing agents for the distribution of funds provided by the Relief Society for the 2019-2020 season. The purpose of the Germantown Relief Society, as specified in its charter, is “to relieve the ... poor of Germantown and vicinity by contributing to their aid money, clothing, provisions, medicine and other necessaries of life.”
Dispensing Agents must be non-profit organizations that are registered with a current 501 (c) 3 status with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and that serve the population of Germantown. Funds must be spent on direct aid to individuals in the form of food, clothing, shelter, medicine or other basic needs. These funds may NOT be used for general operating costs of the Dispensing Agent. Average grants in recent years have been in the $1,500 to $5,000 range.
Proposals must be received by 10/01/2019. Selected organizations will be notified by the end of 2019, and the funds can be expected to be received early in 2020.
Applications, along with information about the Society, can be found on-line at www.germantownreliefsociety.org. Please send your questions to the Society at Germantownrelief@gmail.com.
Civic Association Meetings
• The Manayunk Neighborhood Council meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center, 7 Lock St. Manayunk.
• The Central Roxborough Civic Association meets the first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The East Falls Community Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at East Falls Presbyterian Church, 3800 Vaux St., East Falls.
• The Wissahickon Neighbors Civic Association meets the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Church, 3158 Terrace St., Manayunk.
• The Ridge Park Civic Association meets the second Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at 7 p.m. at the Fifth District Police Station, 6666 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The Upper Roxborough Civic Association meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Roxborough Presbyterian Church, 8230 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The Wissahickon Interested Citizens Association meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Northern Children’s Services, 5301 Ridge Ave., Wissahickon.
• East Falls Forward meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at BuLogics/StatIS, 3721 Midvale Ave., East Falls. A free community happy hour precedes the meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
Senior Citizens Dinner
Join your neighbors every Wednesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Roxborough Memorial Hospital Cafeteria for a $5 meal and a visit with friends.
James Turrell Skyspace
The James Turrell Skyspace at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting is open to the public every Sunday evening.
This Skyspace displays subtly evolving colored light washing a vaulted ceiling around a rectangular opening to the fading twilight sky directly over head.
The program starts 10 minutes before sunset.
Seating is limited. To reserve a place and find the start time for specific dates, check TicketLeap.com and search for Skyspace.
The Skyspace is located at 20 E. Mermaid Lane in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.
For comfortable viewing, guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats and cushions to lie on the floor or prop their heads up while sitting on the benches.
Well Spouse Support Group
A new Well Spouse support group meeting the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Center on the Hill at the Presbyterian Church, 8855 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill.
Facilitators for the group are Fern Zeigler, Claire Salvi and David Hale. All have many years of spousal caregiving. All care about helping the caregiver.
When one is ill, two need help. When a person gets a diagnosis of a disease or becomes physically disabled, their spouse/partner is there to help, but who is there to help the “caregiver”? This can be a lonely and sometimes overwhelming and frightening pursuit for the “well spouse/partner.”
When someone becomes a caregiver for their spouse or partner, their life changes. What were once shared activities/responsibilities begin to fall more and more on the caregiver. Meals, shopping, laundry, cleaning, child care and financial matters are just a few of the things the caregiver may begin to carry alone. Vacation plans and dreams inevitably change. Friends may disappear. Family may not be as available as one would hope. Some level of depression may occur.
One form of self-help is a support group. This is a group of people who face similar problems. It is a place of respite and even laughter, a place where you are truly understood and you don’t have to explain yourself. It is also a place for sharing of resources and ways to care for self.
For more information, contact Fern Zeigler at 484-686-7689 or fernzeigler@gmail.com or Claire Salvi at 215-407-5567.