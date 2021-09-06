HARLEYSVILLE — The VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn (VNA) has awarded Peaceful Living a two-year grant of $30,000 providing essential resources to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Peaceful Living is thankful for the work and commitment of the VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn. VNA is committed to strengthening our community. They partner with many non-profit organizations like ours, providing critical funding to the most vulnerable individuals,” said Christa Held, director of donor engagement at Peaceful Living. “The trust demonstrated through this two-year grant is deeply appreciated. It allows Peaceful Living to provide high-quality belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Greater North Penn area.”
The first year will support the purchase of important fire safety training equipment, a release said.
"Peaceful Living creates belonging for people with disabilities through family-style Residential homes, engaging Day Programs, and meaningful Family Services community participation programs," the release said. "The VNA Foundation supports non-profit organizations that are making strides in providing or contributing to access to food, housing, and basic health needs in the Greater North Penn Area."
“Because of community support, the people we serve continue to grow, thrive, and contribute to the community. Partners like the VNA Foundation support the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals in our region and change perceptions about people with disabilities in our community. We are grateful,” reflected Juanita Nyce, vice president of Operations and Mission Engagement at Peaceful Living.
"Founded in 2000, Peaceful Living creates belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities within a welcoming community. With careful planning, individual attention, and continuous education, we provide services to 215 adults and their families through 3 programs in which participants feel love, respected, and valued in their community," the release said.
For more information about Peaceful Living, visit www.peacefulliving.org, call 610.287.1200, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.