Spring is coming again. I know when spring comes, and what it feels like. But it occurred to me that I don’t know why it’s called Spring.
The same goes for the other seasons. So I did a little research. But after a lot of reading and poking around on line, I’m still not sure that I know now why Spring is Spring.
After studying a whole bunch of scholarly stuff on the subject, I find writers telling me that Spring goes back to Old English. Further back, it was called the Teutonic word Lent, the 40 days before Easter.
In about the 4th century, “Lenten” began to be replaced with “springing time,” when plants were springing from the ground. But I couldn’t find a reason why such a replacement would happen.
However it came about, say the online alleged experts, by the 16th century the name became shortened to “spring time,” and then to just “spring.”
Spring, Summer and Winter are all Germanic words, I’m told. Autumn is from Latin and French.
Summer originated from the early Germanic name “sumur,” deriving from the Proto-Indo-European name “sam,” which became sumor in Old English before ending up in its modern form.
The name Fall’s origin, some scholarly sources say with a straight face, is for the time when leaves fall from the trees. There’s got to be a better explanation than that.
Fall apparently started as an English word in the 16th century. One source says that Autumn’s origin was the Latin word “autumnus,” which one source says means (guess what) “autumn.”
Now the scholars have a chance to raise all the sails on their scholarship. Autumnus, they tell us, originated from an Etruscan word. The Etruscans, for those of you who are keeping score, had a very nice little nation of their own in the middle of what is now Italy for 500 years or so before the Romans took them over.
Through the centuries, an Etruscan word meaning “increase” got applied to the season between summer and winter, became autumnus in Latin, got bent into autompne in Old French and somehow was adopted into English as “autumn.”
“Fall” started as an English word in the 16th century. Calling autumn “fall” is usually given the obvious explanation that it is the time when the temperatures fall, and leaves fall from the trees. Sounds too obvious to me, but I’m not a linguist.
The word Winter is said to come from an early German word, wentruz, which meant winter. One source claims that the German word originated from an early Indo-European word that meant “wet.”
Other sources translate the word as “time of water,” but seem to be referring to rain and snow.
So much for the four seasons. Seasons are a funny thing. Not everyplace has the ones we do.
In India, for instance, many people observe six seasons, based on ancient religious or cultural traditions. Many tropical regions observe only two seasons: the rainy season and the dry season.
We users of the English language, and lots of other languages for all I know, tend to identify assorted periods of the year as seasons. We have holiday seasons and baseball season and hunting season and hay fever season, and so forth.
But I still am not sure why Spring is called Spring. I guess I’ll just enjoy it when it gets here.