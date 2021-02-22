The Montgomery-Harleysville Region of Toys For Tots needs help to continue operating its campaign in Montgomery County. Due to some larger campaigns shutting down, the Montgomery-Harleysville Region has exploded in growth. We are now covering a much larger territory which, as of 2020, included Salford, Upper Salford, Lower Salford, Skippack, Franconia, the Montgomery County portions of Souderton and Telford, Towamencin, Hatfield, Upper Gwynedd and North Wales.
Accordingly, we have outgrown the use of the Lower Salford Township Police Department as our home base for receiving, sorting, packing and distribution of toys. We have also just been informed that the donation of a local storage unit we have used for many years to house our remaining toy inventory is ending, and we must now pay for the unit or remove our inventory within the next 2 months.
We are desperately seeking the donation of some local warehouse space for our campaign so we can continue to serve children in need through Toys For Tots. If warehouse space cannot be secured, we will have no alternative but to close our campaign, as we small local campaigns simply do not have the funds to cover warehouse rental. Sadly, this will affect so many children, as well as leaving another very large void in Toys For Tots coverage for Montgomery County.
If you, or someone you know has space in the Harleysville or surrounding area, which you are willing to donate, please help Toys For Tots! We need approximately 2,500 sq. feet of secure space, dry and free of any infestations. The campaign will cover the utility costs of the space. It must also have an overhead garage door for deliveries of supplies and toys. Donations of warehouse space are supported by the Toys For Tots Foundation. Any building space donated will be covered with a $1,000,000 liability policy through the Foundation and you will receive the necessary tax forms for the donation directly from them each year. If you can help this local campaign, please contact Barbara J. Jansons, Coordinator, Montgomery-Harleysville Region Toys For Tots, 379 Main St., Harleysville, PA 19438. Phone: 215-256-9500 (Mon. – Fri., 8 AM to 4:30 PM)e-mail: harleysville.pa@toysfortots.org