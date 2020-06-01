I am a newly retired Registered Nurse living in Montgomery County. I made the difficult decision to retire early in the midst of the pandemic.
When the pandemic began, staffing was already short in the inpatient hospital unit where I worked. I knew from my years as a nurse, and from colleagues that working short is not unusual. We nurses put up with it and do the best we can, knowing patients are at risk if we cannot attend to all their urgent and essential needs in a time-critical fashion.
When the pandemic began, the public was as first told to social distance from each other, wash hands a lot and not touch their faces. Knowing that I could not possibly social distance from my colleagues and other hospital workers, as well as patients, I chose to wear a surgical mask at all times. My supervisor told me I was not allowed to do that, as it would scare visitors and non-infected patients.
Thankfully, that changed fairly quickly. Administration began to require us to wear a mask at all times, but masks were rationed. I was given one N-95 mask to wear all day but in other hospitals it was one for the whole week. N-95’s (and surgical masks, too) are meant to be worn for one patient encounter, then discarded.
Staffing remained short as we began to admit our first Covid-19 infected patients to our unit. In addition to masks, other PPE, such as gowns, face shields and hair coverings were in short supply too. We continued to do the best we could, working short, made worse by the time-sucking putting on/taking off of PPE (and striving to do it properly so as not to spread infection).
Weeks of working understaffed and longer shifts with inadequate PPE in this pandemic wore me out. Nothing was getting better. I feared that I could be spreading disease from patient to patient, as well as risking my own safety and the safety of my family and community. The increasing anxiety and exhaustion led me to walk away. I felt expendable and not like a hero.
Two years ago, I began working with Nurses of Pennsylvania which is leading the effort for mandatory minimum staffing standards in Pennsylvania. I loved nursing and recognized that in order to take care of patients to the best of my, and all others nurses’ expertise and ability, we needed to make sure we would not be overwhelmed by being assigned too many patients at once. I remain committed to this effort.
Now that this pandemic has arrived, Nurses of Pennsylvania has expanded its platform, now called the Nurse Plan for Pennsylvania’s Recovery.
In addition to of course calling for adequate PPE, the Plan calls for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing, paid sick time for infected essential workers, a seat at the table for nurses where recovery plans are being made, whistle-blower protections for nurses who speak up, healthcare for all so everyone gets treated if infected, and lastly, steps to ensure things don’t get this bad again, including mandatory minimum staffing standards, and ensuring a supportive, strong nurse pipeline into the nursing profession.
I urge my nursing colleagues and community members here and across our state to support The Nurse Plan for Pennsylvania Recovery. Read the Plan in full here, where you will also find a handy tool to email your state legislators, asking them to support the Plan. Since most of us will one day be patients, all of our lives hang in the balance.
Mary Lou Arocena
North Wales