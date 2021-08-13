Ambler Borough once was a very nice area where neighbors respected neighbors and their property. What has happened to our neighborhood? Why do others feel it is beneath them to have a pet and pick up after them, but instead believe it is the homeowner’s responsibility to pick up after their dog? Why do they feel that they can walk their dog across your entire lawn as if it is their own? Or throw their dog deposits in your trash can to stay in the bottom to stink until trash pickup and then often gets left in the trash can for the homeowner to remove and repackage it for another week?
As I believe in full circle, I hope these people buy homes here soon, or get identified and then others can target their homes for dog deposits, so they can enjoy the new norm of owning a home in Ambler. If you are having the same issues as we are, call the borough and voice your opinion as well.
Have a wonderful day!
Mark Thaler
Ambler