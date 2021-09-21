I have lived on Melissa Drive in Ambler for 35 years. My husband and I raised our three children in Upper Dublin where they attended the Upper Dublin Public Schools. Despite Hurricane Ida, and the tornado that ripped through our neighborhood, I have seen incredible resilience from the community, schools, and neighborhoods.
In particular, I wanted to acknowledge the Upper Dublin School System and all that is being done to continue an excellent education for students. The teachers from Fort Washington Elementary School deserve special recognition as they have had to move all of their classrooms to the three other Elementary Schools in the District.
One very special Kindergarten teacher was in the building when the tornado hit late on the afternoon of September 8th. It must have been a terribly fearful experience. I was lucky to have volunteered in her classroom for seven years. Days after the hurricane, she was already working on moving her classroom to Jarrettown Elementary School and preparing for the students that were to arrive on Tuesday, September 21. Her spirit is remarkable.
This same spirit is observable in many areas of the township. New trees will need to be planted, homes repaired, and decisions to be made about buildings that were destroyed. Throughout it all, the phrase "UD Strong" captures the heart of Upper Dublin and the resilience throughout the community!
Judy Rodes
Ambler