We are just a few weeks into the 21-22 school year and already Souderton Area School District has reported a total of 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Souderton had more COVID cases after the first week of instruction than they had at any point last year.
After the Acting Secretary of Health issued a masking order for all k-12 schools, District officials, believing they found a “loophole” , released a parental exemption form to exclude children from the mandate without requiring documentation of medical necessity. As a result, observers have estimated that anywhere from 10-20% of students continue to be unmasked in our schools. Given the alarmingly high level of community spread in the Souderton Area, it is shocking these exemptions are approved by the District prior to any formal review or evaluation process to determine the merit of these exemptions.
Meanwhile, all other requests for reasonable accommodation must go through a vigorous evaluation process prior to approval. Administrators and School Board Directors clearly favor students seeking accommodation from a politically unpopular order while holding other students, with documented disabilities, to an entirely different, and more rigorous standard when seeking accommodation for literally anything else.
It's time for the Souderton Area School Distric to fully and faithfully comply with the Universal Mask Mandate, engage in good-faith dialogue with concerned residents, commit to transparency regarding transmission of the virus in schools, and amend the District’s Health and Safety Plan to align with CDC and PADOH guidelines to keep our kids safe.
Stephanie Barnett
Souderton