Last Sunday (8/1), I attended the Student Voices & Solutions Tour in Souderton Municipal Park. It was raining, with the threat of more serious weather, but this event was too important to our community to be delayed, or to change locations at the last second. My husband and I arrived early to help set up the sound equipment while our children took advantage of the wet sliding boards on the playground. As the pavilion started to fill, I greeted many familiar faces -- people I had met at other local events, students from the planning meetings held on Zoom, and others I knew from the community. I started making introductions, and the more people I spoke to, the more I started to feel both connected to the movement and outside of it. Even though I was part of the team organizing the event and a facilitator of introductions between various coalitions and individuals, I was a spectator in this space.
The atmosphere under the pavilion was warm and supportive. Many people wore masks in order to squeeze into picnic tables already occupied by strangers. Some people had their children with them, and some had their parents. A group of children sat together in folding chairs beside one table, a group of teens took up a whole other table near the microphone. Everyone had come with the same purpose: to listen and be changed. Before the event had started, it was already a success. We had created a safe, supportive, collaborative space.
This event was in stark contrast to the [July] public meeting of the Souderton Area School Board where multiple generations of Souderton Area residents also came together. As residents gathered at that meeting, the tension in the room grew by intervals. If you peered through the cafeteria window, you could have imagined a sign indicating where to sit: people with masks to the left; COVID deniers to the right.
We silently stood in line waiting to register to address the board, and silently, we took our seats. Everyone had come with the same purpose: to shout, outraged and fearful against the “other side.” No one in this room was there to listen, but if they had, I hope they would have been as saddened, and disgusted, as I was at the misguided and disheartening comments made throughout the three hour event.
On Sunday, in the park, we heard several students’ personal stories directly from them. These are students who feel unheard by teachers, counselors, and peers when they speak about all of the little ways they are made to feel “less than” in their own school. The few white people that did speak expressed gratitude to the students and facilitators and emphasized the importance of listening to promote growth and change. At the board meeting in June, student stories were exploited when we heard from white people speaking on behalf of non-white friends and neighbors who never had any problems at school and were very happy, and other white people who were sure that the school must be doing something very wrong, but without personal experience, they couldn’t pinpoint exactly what it was.
I commend the brave parents and residents from both sides of this conversation who stood to speak about their own experiences, positive and negative; I hope the board was listening. I would encourage anyone with a stake in this (and that’s everyone, I think) to come to the next community event on September 2nd where a safe, supportive space is created for students and parents to share their personal experiences from the school they love so we can make it even better. This division in our community over the need for additional focus on educational equity in our school district is not as black and white as it appears. Continuing to create positive progress in our school district truly will take all of us.
Dru Shelly
SASD resident