Whenever crazy things happen -- an illogical increase in psychiatric admissions, traffic accidents or baby deliveries, for example -- one phrase often is said to explain the unusual behavior: “There must have been a full moon.”
Ready for the next one?
Anecdotal evidence suggests the lunar event triggers the uncommon. Like this: inspiration (in music, books and poems), suspicion (aliens live on it) and mythological (a rabbit resides there; it’s a hollow spacecraft). And there’s the artistic side, too, in a full moon like the Full Snow Moon on Feb. 9.
“Enjoy the winter landscape while it is lit by the moonlight,” suggests Norristown Farm Park, host of ‘Full Moon Walk,’ set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the park, 2500 Upper Farm Rd., Norristown. Pre-registration required (610-270-0215) and attendees are to meet in parking lot #5. Open to adults and kids 8 and older, the Walk is led by a park ranger and runs about two miles in length.
“Bundle up,” urges the farm site. “Proper footwear is recommended for possible slippery conditions.”
Enjoyable conditions are expected, too.
“We’ve had this event several times and it’s popular,” said Carrie, of the farm park, who asked that her last name remain anonymous. “It’s led by a park ranger and we walk about two miles. It’s a leisurely walk that ends on a high point to view the full moon. Some people take pictures.”
The Feb. 9 full moon is called a ‘Snow Moon.’
“The park ranger will have information on that and hand out a paper for people to read,” she said.
There also could be some on the Walk interested in discussing Full Moon aspects of behavior related to inspiration, suspicion or mythology, she said.
Said Carrie: “There are people who are there who are very interested in it and start a conversation. It really depends on who goes and what they want to talk about.”
How about the ‘Snow Moon’?
‘Snow Moon’ is a full moon in February, named after snow on the ground. Some North American tribes had called it the Hunger Moon due to the scarcity of food sources and hunting conditions during the winter months.
Call it what you will and use it to explain anything crazy going on -- perhaps the Impeachment Moon.