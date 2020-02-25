PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her 92nd Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in Belmont Hills Library, 120 Mary Watersford Road, Bala Cynwyd, 19004.
The topic of this town hall will be Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed 2020-21 state budget, which includes fixing toxic school buildings, full-day kindergarten, addressing violence caused by guns, charter school reform and a proposal to reduce student debt for higher education.
“The annual state budget is the most important responsibility of the General Assembly, and priorities among state elected officials vary,” DeLissio said. “I am interested in what you think the state budget’s priorities should be. We will review many budget highlights that Governor Wolf spoke of in his address on Feb. 4. As always, I welcome residents from all parts of the 194th Legislative District, and I look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones.”
Plenty of free parking is available at the library.
Those interested can direct questions to DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visit www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.