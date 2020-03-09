Join the celebration on Tuesday, March 17 at Winnie’s Manayunk, 4266 Main Street. From 4-10 p.m. that evening, 100% of what you spend on food and beverages will go directly to North Light to help neighborhood families with food security and support services.
Get into the holiday spirit by wearing your favorite green outfit or dine on corned beef & cabbage and Irish stew. Or choose from the regular menu.
Bring your family, friends and co-workers to Winnie's to support North Light. Walk-ins welcome or order take-out. Reservations are recommended. Please call Winnie’s at 215-487-2663.
Everyone who places their order by 5:15 pm will get a free ticket to see the Phillies play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 6, 7:05 p.m., at Citizens Bank Park.