Perkasie Farmers Market opened last weekend on June 6 as Bucks County entered the yellow phase under Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health reopening guidelines. The market had new practices of ordering and payment as well as mask requirements for both customers and vendors.
Perkasie
Farmers' Market opens in yellow phase
Perkasie Farmers Market opens in yellow phase
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds take part in peaceful Souderton protest march
- Montgomery County reports six more coronavirus deaths
- Lansdale apartment building residents displaced after wind blows off part of roof
- Official: Montgomery County is prepared to move to yellow phase
- Elected leaders from Plymouth, Whitemarsh and Conshohocken call for Gale to resign
- Peaceful protest on Main Street in Lansdale
- Montgomery County Commissioner Gale's statement on protests highlights divide
- Towne Restaurant in Telford reopens
- Protesters march to Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale's home
- Souderton Area High School class of 2020 takes farewell tour
Images
Videos
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11