Remember all the whining from our PA Legislature? Open PA! Impeach Wolf!
People were too sick to work or shop… but open those businesses! (To date, there are 1.23M confirmed cases of COVID and 28K deaths in PA)
What our Legislators are not telling you is they passed a budget WITHOUT allocating funds to help these same small businesses who struggle to remain open, staffed, and profitable.
Unemployment remains high, but is it because of the generous unemployment benefits? Or are employees not returning because the PA Budget failed to address:
-- Affordable quality child care. Parents cannot return to a low-paying job and afford to pay for child care, or hire a tutor for their children engaged in remote learning
-- Raising the minimum wage of $7.25 (last raised in 2009) which affects 1.6M workers. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a worker earning minimum wage would spend nearly half of their annual income just to rent a two-bedroom unit at fair market rent. Now throw in food, utilities, child care, health insurance, transportation…. Well, you get the idea.
Our Legislators are also holding up passing the bipartisan, self-sustaining Family Care Act which would provide a portion of an employee’s wages to care for themselves or close family member during a serious health condition (including COVID,) childbirth, adoption or foster care.
PA had $10B in available funds: $7.3B of Federal money; $3.B of PA funds. But our Legislators left $7B of those funds on the table!
Enough!
Ada Miller
Sellersville