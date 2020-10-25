BEDMINSTER — An 18-year-old who was shot Saturday, Oct. 24 at Nockamixon State Park has died.
"It is with extreme heavy and broken heart that we share with you the passing of our son Jason Kutt due to a gunshot wound received on Saturday at Nockamixon State Park," his parents wrote in an Oct. 26 Facebook posting shared by a family friend.
Kutt was a 2020 Pennridge High School graduate, the posting said.
"He loved playing his guitars, video games, and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend," the posting said.
On Sunday, police reported that an 18-year-old Bucks County male was taken to a hospital with life threatening wounds after having been shot at the Old Ridge Road entrance to Nockamixon State Park the day before.
Bedminster Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office issued the statement.
The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m., investigators said.
A witness reported seeing a male in hunting gear leaving the area, police said. A search was made with the help of a police dog and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, but no persons of interest were found, police said.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
Bedminster Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.