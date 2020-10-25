BEDMINSTER -- An 18-year-old Bucks County male was taken to a hospital with life threatening wounds after having been shot at the Old Ridge Road entrance to Nockamixon State Park on Oct. 24, Bedminster Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said in a release.
The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m., investigators said.
A witness reported seeing a male in hunting gear leaving the area, police said. A search was made with the help of a police dog and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, but no persons of interest were found, police said.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
Bedminster Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.