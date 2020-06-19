DOYLESTOWN — A 71-year-old Dublin man and six others are charged with operating a methamphetamine lab at the man's home and related charges, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said.
Gary Lynn Moyer is accused of "cooking" and selling meth out of his home on Cherry Lane, the D.A.'s office said in a release on crimewatchpa.com.
The other six are accused of being "smurfs," and making routine purchases of items and ingredients required to manufacture methamphetamine, investigators said.
"The defendants delivered the items to Moyer, who then used them to produce meth. Some of the defendants acted as a lookout while Moyer 'cooked,'" the release said.
A preliminary arraignment was held June 17 by Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, and Moyer was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $750,000, the D.A.'s office said.
The others charged were Teresa Ann Truitt, 58, of Dublin; Harold Roger Bickley, 61, of Perkasie; Annette Bickley, 57, of Perkasie; Lisa M. Hilbert, 50, of Long Pond, Monroe County; Donna Rapoli, 56, of Easton, Northampton County; and Christopher Ryan Clemmer, 39, of Dublin, the release said.
"Each of the defendants was observed on several occasions going to Moyer's residence after purchasing precursor chemicals such as ephedrine from area pharmacies. Ephedrine is a main precursor chemical in the manufacture of methamphetamine. Security footage obtained from the pharmacy counters where the purchases were made confirmed the purchase activities of the defendants," the release said.
Moyer paid the others in meth, investigators said.
He and his co-conspirators purchased enough medications containing ephedrine to make nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, investigators said.
The case was a joint Drug Strike Force investigation with the Dublin, Bedminster and Quakertown police departments, the D.A.'s office said.
"In partnership with the police departments in Bedminster, Quakertown, and Dublin, the Strike Force has ground the Moyer meth manufacturing machine to a standstill," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. "The coronavirus didn't stop them. Good law enforcement investigation and cooperation did. People in Bucks County are much safer as a result."
Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gannon is assigned to prosecute the case, the D.A.'s office said.