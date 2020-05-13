HILLTOWN — The man whose dead body was found following a Tuesday, May 12 fire at his home has been identified as Curtis Fish, Hilltown Township Police Department Chief Christopher Engelhart said Wednesday.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated, Engelhart said, but said Fish had deployed professional-grade fireworks out a window during a stand-off with police that preceded the fire.
Fish, 48, of the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike, died following his second stand-off with officers since January, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said in a release.
He was previously charged with raping, beating and strangling a woman at his home on New Year's Day.
The 35-year-old woman escaped by climbing out a window of Fish's home and going to a neighboring one, police said. Following an overnight stand-off, officers entered Fish's home and found him hiding in a closet about 7 a.m. Jan. 2, police said.
The May 12 incident started with officers responding around 11 a.m. to a report of an assault involving a man on a dirt bike motorcycle in the 600 block of Broad Street, followed by another report that the same man was attempting to break into or cause damage to the windows at Crossroads Tavern, which is next to Fish's home, Engelhart said.
An officer attempted to stop Fish, including using a Taser, but the Taser apparently didn't make good contact with Fish, Engelhart said.
“He was able to get into the residence and close the door and a stand-off ensued,” Engelhart said.
After the fireworks were deployed, smoke started coming from the house, Engelhart said.
“Eventually, fire broke out in the house,” he said.
Fire personnel and tactical police officers attempted to fight the fire, he said.
“The fire was extinguished at about 3 p.m. and Fish's body was discovered soon afterward,” the DA's office said on its Crimewatchpa.com page.
Fish was free on bail, which the District Attorney's office had twice argued against, it said.
In mid-January, his initial 10 percent of $850,000 bail was reduced to 10 percent of $350,000 and bail was posted that day, the DA's office said.
In March, the DA's office said Fish had tried to contact the victim of the New Year's Day assault and moved to have his bail revoked, the release said. Fish did not appear at a March 6 hearing on that motion and was jailed later that day, the release said. He was released on April 2 on GPS monitoring, the DA's office said.
Fish's cause of death was smoke inhalation, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said following a May 13 autopsy.
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad, Central Bucks Special Response Team along with Montgomery County tactical officers assisted in the incident, Engelhart said.
There were no injuries to fire or police personnel, he said.