HILLTOWN — The Pearl S. Buck International Board of Directors has hired Anna Katz as the new president and CEO of Pearl S. Buck International, the organization said in a release.
Katz replaces outgoing president and CEO Janet L. Mintzer, who will retire April 30 after almost 20 years of service with the organization.
"Katz brings a wealth of non-profit and international leadership and experience to her new role. Her job history of serving populations in need, especially women and children both domestically and abroad, aligns with Pearl S. Buck International’s mission of carrying on Pearl S. Buck’s legacy of bridging cultures and changing lives through humanitarian aid, intercultural education, and historical tours of the Pearl S. Buck House, a National Historic Landmark," the release said. "Pearl S. Buck believed in advocating for the most vulnerable populations, such as children and those facing discrimination due to the circumstances of their birth, and being a voice and activist against gender, racial, and human rights inequalities. Katz, just like Pearl S. Buck, has a lifelong reputation for social justice commitment."
Katz received her Bachelor of Arts in Administration from Goddard College, Plainfield, Vermont and her Master of Public Administration from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey. She began her career as the executive director of the AIDS Coalition of Southern New Jersey, Inc., which she established as a direct services agency to provide support to HIV/AIDS patients and as a planning and development leader of the area’s entire network of HIV/AIDS services.
She also served as the executive director of The South Jersey Council on AIDS, Inc., where she established an integrated structure of care/support services in Southern New Jersey for people with HIV/AIDS including medical services, access to medications, case management, mental health services, counseling, and testing. When The South Jersey Council on AIDS adopted Kenya as a country to support in the fight against AIDS, Katz became the agency representative to Kenya where she spearheaded a collaborative effort between American and Kenyan agencies to develop a HIV/AIDS Certificate Program for high school teachers.
Her non-profit service continued as vice president of Children Services for Dooley House, Inc., where she managed the overall operation of the residential facility for medically fragile children. It was the first home in New Jersey for children with HIV/AIDS. Katz also served as director of programs for Women Against Abuse, a comprehensive service agency dedicated to legal, educational, shelter and housing services for women and children.
In 2011, Katz transitioned from non-profit work to the government sector, as a foreign service officer for U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which leads the U.S. government’s international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance. As executive officer, she oversaw all aspects, including administration, human resources, information and technology, travel, and communication and records, of USAID overseas missions. Katz served in USAID Afghanistan as well as USAID Zimbabwe. As Gender Development Officer, she also administered the USAID/Afghanistan portfolio on “Women and the Economy,” a $72 million dollar initiative to increase women’s participation in the formal Afghan economy through the private sector and workforce development. The program provides a system of support for new and existing women entrepreneurs, including enrolling women in high skilled training, internship and apprentice programs leading to obtaining jobs in various fields including health, education, and information and technology.
“I am humbled by the mission of Pearl S. Buck International and believe Pearl S. Buck’s legacy of valuing diversity and inclusion is as relevant today as it was in her lifetime,” said Katz. “I am honored to take on this new position and continue to promote her legacy.”
Her start date at Pearl S. Buck Internatinal was April 13.
Hilltown
Katz named new Pearl S. Buck International president
Anna Katz named Pearl S. Buck International president
- MediaNews Group
-
- Updated
- Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Man held for trial for alleged rape of Upper Moreland woman
- JBS Souderton meat packing plant closed by coronavirus; union shop steward dies
- Google tracking shows region's mobility dropped more than rest of Pennsylvania
- First responders thank medical workers at Abington-Jefferson hospitals
- Crews respond to fire at Blue Bell IHOP
- Montco lawyer, Cosby prosecutor, joins Philadelphia firm to represent sex abuse victims
- 6 more coronavirus deaths in Montco; new testing site opens next week in Whitpain
- Rep. Dean urges feds to extend life of Montco coronavirus testing site
- Salus University donates supplies to hospitals, first responders
- Montco opens coronavirus surge facility in East Norriton; virus death toll at 62
Images
Videos
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15