SELLERSVILLE — This year's grand marshal won't physically be in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, but his spirit will be celebrated.
The vehicle driving the grand marshal won't have any passenger because the grand marshal designation is in memory of former Bucks County Commissioner and U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick who died in January.
"He just was so awesome for this community, did so much for us up here," said Pennridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Betty Graver.
The Fitzpatrick School of Irish Dance, which is in the parade each year, will be right behind the grand marshal vehicle in the parade, she said.
"That's his sister's and niece's group," Graver said.
The dance group had a special banner made up to honor Fitzpatrick and will have the banner in the parade, she said.
This year's sixth annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Fest, presented by Pennridge Chamber of Commerce and Sellersville Borough, is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Pennridge South Middle School, heads along 5th Street Perkasie to Church Street in Sellersville, then turns on to Main Street, Sellersville and ends at Poppa Joe's Grove behind the firehouse. That's where the Celtic Fest takes place.
Dance groups in the parade will include four Irish dancing groups and Miss Cindy's School of Dance, Graver said. Bagpiper Brian Widelitz, a Perkasie resident, will again be taking part, she said.
"He's done our parade for years," Graver said.
Music at the Celtic Fest will be by Celtic Rebels Band, she said. In between sets by the band, there will be Irish dancing, she said.
Children's activities will include face painting, readings by the Samuel Pierce branch of Bucks County Free Library and corn hole toss, she said.
Maximal SC, of Sellersville, will coordinate adult games, including an Irish caber toss, Graver said.
There will also be a soda bread bake off for amateur bakers.
The annual kilt contest includes Best Legs and Best Dressed categories.
This year's Celtic Fest will also include food trucks, one of which will be the new food truck from Upper Bucks County Technical School, Graver said.
"They've done a nice menu that has some Irish dishes," she said.
All the vendors at the Celtic Fest are asked to include something with an Irish theme, she said.
Total attendance at the parade and fest is estimated at 2,500 to 3,000 per year, although not all those people are there at one time, she said.
"The influx is at noon when the parade ends," Graver said. "You look out in that lot there and they are walking back," to the grove. "It's just this mass of people coming."
Parade and fest sponsors include Grand View Health; Penn Community Bank; QNB; the Begley, Carlin & Mandio, LLP law firm; Maximal SC; Sellersville Borough; and RE/MAX 440.