PERKASIE — Quakertown National Bank on Chestnut Street in Perkasie was robbed about 8:19 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
"One suspect displayed a handgun," Perkasie Borough Police Chief Robert Schurr said.
No one was injured, he said.
An arrest was made in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, Schurr said.
"We believe that the suspect's in custody, so our detectives are working with police agencies out of Montgomery County along with Pennsylvania State Police," Schurr said mid-morning of Oct. 19.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates.