SELLERSVILLE — The Feb. 15 BBQ & Beer for the family of Perkasie Borough Police Chief Steven Hillias, who unexpectedly died of medical causes on June 16, 2019, had about 200 attendees, organizers said.
The event, organized by the Perkasie Police Benevolent Association, was both a show of support and a fundraiser for the family, PPBA Vice President Off. Joseph Murray said.
"Since he passed away suddenly, it was a tough thing for everybody," Murray said.
Hillias, 49, started with the department in 1997 and had been chief for about five years.
The BBQ & Beer was held at the Sellersville firehouse.
"A big thank you to all who were able to join us last night for our BBQ & Beer event to benefit the Hillias family. We are thankful to have such a strong and generous community behind us to honor Steve who is greatly missed. Thank you to all that donated fantastic items for the raffle and all those that helped make the night so special," Perkasie Borough Police Department posted on its Facebook page.