PERKASIE — A series of black bear sightings started in the evening hours of June 15, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
The first was for two bears in the area of Ridge Road; subsequent ones were for only one bear and moved through the borough, police said.
Most of the sightings were in the area between Guth Elementary School and Blooming Glen Road, police said.
In the morning hours of June 16, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Ridge Road near Branch Valley Fish and Game, police said. The driver reported hitting a small bear that fled after being hit, police said. There was evidence the bear may have been injured, police said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified and responded, police said.
"The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports that this is normal behavior for young bears during this time of year," Perkasie Police wrote on the department's crimewatchpa.com page. "If you observe a bear please do not approach the bear, attempt to feed the bear or harass the bear."
For more information, see Living with Black Bears at https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/BlackBear/Pages/LivingwithBlackBears.aspx, police said.