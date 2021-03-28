EAST ROCKHILL — The 41-year-old sewer pump station on Three Mile Run Road is being replaced this year, but it looks like it will cost more than expected.
Construction bids for the project totaled $982,000 compared to the $856,000 the township had budgeted for construction and inspections, township officials said at the March 23 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The final cost will likely end up being even more, board member Jim Nietupski said.
"All these projects come up with things you don't know about," he said. "I think we need to plan for a 25 percent over-run."
The new pump station is needed, board Chairman David Nyman said.
"It's a project that if we don't do, we've got a probability of our current facility failing," he said.
Nietupski said he agrees, but said the municipality should be prepared for additional costs.
The work will be paid for by the public sewer system users, not by taxes, Nyman said. The township could borrow more than had been planned and space out the payments so the loan repayment won't be a serious burden to the rate payers, he said.
A major subdivision is also expected in the area, which could contribute to paying for the new pump station, he said.
Board member Gary Volovnik said he's very familiar with the existing pump station and the need for a new one.
"I just want to make sure it's done right when we do it," he said. "There's a lot of things I want to make sure we don't miss."
The new pump station is designed with modern technology to take care of problems at the existing one, said Steve Baluh, township engineer.
"We're building it next to the existing pumping station, so the pumping station that we have now stays on line the whole time while it's being built, and then there's a cross-over connection," Baluh said.
Nyman said he agrees with Nietupski that there could be a cost over-run, but said he does not think it would be more than 10 percent.
"I hope you're right," Nietupski said.
The board did not have to act on the bids until its April meeting, Township Manager Marianne Morano said. The matter was tabled at the March meeting.
In a separate matter at the meeting, Public Works Director Jeff Scholl said the township-owned golf driving range in Markey Park is scheduled to open for the season on April 12.