HILLTOWN TWP. — With all the bad news these days, Pam Post says, it's time for some good news like this.
“We have a cul-de-sac street and lots of people are walking on our street,” she said, “so we thought let's do something that will be kind of fun for everybody.”
With the help of two neighbor boys who live across the street from Post's Woodlawn Drive home in Blooming Glen, two butterfly lawn ornaments were delivered to each of the homes on the street and the residents were asked to put the butterflies somewhere in their yards where it would be a little hard to find immediately, but where the walkers would still be able to spot them with a little more looking.
“Everybody is participating,” Post said in a telephone interview on May 5, the day before the butterfly hunt was set to begin.
People taking part in the hunt could look for all 32 butterflies hidden in the yards, she said.
The people taking the walk were also encouraged to donate canned or boxed food items that would then be delivered to the Pennridge FISH food pantry, she said.
The bin was at the end of the street, she said.
“People can just drop off their stuff before they take their walk down our street,” Post said.
The people living on the street were going to switch the location of the butterflies after a few days, so families could come more than once and again search out the butterflies which would now be at a different place, she said.
Walkers could keep a tally for themselves of how many of the butterflies they spotted, but were not being asked to do anything to prove they had found the butterflies, she said.
The butterfly hunt was planned to run for a week, she said.