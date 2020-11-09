Incumbent Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, has been re-elected, with two Pennridge area Pennsylvania House of Representatives incumbents retaining their seats and one being defeated in this year's elections.
The seat held by Fitzpatrick includes Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County.
Unofficial counts on the Bucks County website the morning of Nov. 9 showed Fitzpatrick with 220,603 votes to Democrat Christina Finello's 163,353 in that county. Unofficial vote counts on the Montgomery County website showed Fitzpatrick with 24,219 votes in that county to Finello's 23,886.
“I love our community so much and I’m honored and humbled to represent Pennsylvania’s First District for the next two years. I am ranked the #1 most independent congressman in the entire nation, and that is exactly what our community deserves," Fitzpatrick said in a statement Nov. 5.
"Our community is not far-left or far-right, we are centrist and pragmatic. ... Our People’s Movement is about building bridges at a time when too many are trying to burn them. We must start listening more than lecturing, viewing diversity of thought as a strength to be harnessed, not a weakness to be criticized. Our People’s Movement is about building consensus in the center and moving forward to save our nation. We need to be one community, now more than ever and I am excited to continue this fight in Congress."
On Nov. 6, Finello conceded the election.
“I got into this race to be a fighter. A fighter for Pennsylvanians who deserve affordable healthcare. A fighter for our families and economy struggling through this pandemic. A fighter for the people of Bucks and Montgomery County, where I have grown up and who have given me so much. While I won’t be heading to Washington, I won’t stop fighting for these priorities and our communities. I wish Brian Fitzpatrick well in his third term and thank all of the volunteers and staff who made this campaign a reality. It was a real team effort and the privilege of a lifetime. I couldn’t have done it without you all, and hope I made you proud," she said in a statement.
State House
Unofficial counts on the Bucks County website the morning of Nov. 9 showed Republican Shelby Labs defeating incumbent Democrat Wendy Ullman in the race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 143rd District with Labs receiving 22,172 votes to Ullman's 20,766.
In the 144th District, the website showed incumbent Republican Todd Polinchock with 22,177 votes to Democrat Gary Spillane's 17,964.
In the 145th District, the website showed incumbent Republican Craig Staats with 22,078 votes to Democrat Robyn Colajezzi's 14.882.
The 143rd District includes Bedminster, Bridgeton, part of Buckingham, Doylestown Borough, Doylestown Township, Durham, Haycock, Nockamixon, Plumstead, Riegelsville and Tinicum.
The 144th District includes Chalfont, Dublin, Hilltown, New Britain Township, New Britain Borough, Silverdale, Warrington and the Bucks County portion of Telford.
The 145th District includes East Rockhill, Milford, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richlandtown, Richland Township, Sellersville, Springfield, Trumbauersville and West Rockhill.