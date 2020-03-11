PERKASIE — Bucks County Community College is temporarily closing all five of its campuses, including the Upper Bucks Campus in Perkasie, for deep cleaning.
All events are being suspended from noon Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22, and all the college locations will be closed March 14 through 22, the college said in a March 11 release.
"Although no COVID-19 suspected cases have been connected to the college, we decided to take this opportunity to allow our custodial staff to completely disinfect all offices, classrooms, and facilities," college President Stephanie Shanblatt said in the release. "The health and well-being of our community is of utmost importance to the college, and so we wanted to take a proactive role to try to mitigate the potential spread of this unprecedented virus."
All of the campuses, including the ones in Bristol and Newtown, the Upper Bucks Campus, and the Public Safety Training Centers in Doylestown and Croyden, will be closed, the college said.
The closure overlaps with the March 16 to 22 spring break for credit students, the college said. Noncredit continuing education classes scheduled during the closure time are canceled or postponed. Ticketholders for events in the Zlock Performing Arts Center will be contacted with more information.
College-related conference trips and travel for students and staff are suspended until March 31, the college said.
"Staff will be working remotely from home during this time. All told, the college consists of more than 900,000 square feet of building space at all five locations. Custodial staff will be wiping down and disinfecting all hard surfaces, including desks, chairs, shelves, doorknobs, and railings during the temporary closure, with a goal to reopen Monday, March 23.
Updates will be posted on the college's bucks.edu/coronavirus web page.