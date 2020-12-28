The Bucks County Free Library, which includes the Samuel Pierce branch at 491 Arthur Avenue in Perkasie, offers the following virtual programs during the month of January.
ONLINE (Virtual) STORYTIMES:
To register for access to each live event, go to the description of each event on the calendar at http://calendar.buckslib.org/
• Let’s Play School Storytime – ABC: Mondays @ 10:30 AM
Join us for a special weekly Preschool Storytime! Enjoy books, songs, and rhymes focused on our monthly theme of the ABCs. Stop by the library during the month of January to pick up your badge!
Best for children ages 3-5.
This event will broadcast live via Zoom every Monday at 10:30 a.m. The storytime will be 20-25 minutes long.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Emily: Tuesdays @ 11:30 AM
Join Librarian Emily live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• ZOOM Storytime w/ Miss Shannon: Wednesdays @ 10:30 AM
Join Miss Shannon live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Michelle: Thursdays @ 7:00 PM
Join Miss Michelle live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Allison: Fridays @ 10:30 AM (Jan. 8 and 22)
Saturdays @ 10:30 AM (Jan. 2 and 16)
Join Miss Allison live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
Virtual Library SPECIAL EVENTS
• Dance Break!
Week of January 4 - 10
Been sitting too long? Turn on your favorite song for a dance break! Click the "Dance Break" attachment below, and follow the dance moves in order, starting with just 1. Then do 1 and 2. Keep adding one more dance move, repeating all the previous moves each time. Can you remember all 12 dance moves in order by the time the song ends?
Best for ages 6 – 13; Parental participation is encouraged!
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7371075
• Indoor “Laser” Grid
Week of January 17 - 23
With the weather getting colder, it can feel like such a chore to get outside and have some fun. But why not bring the fun indoors with this quick and easy activity?
Set up your own laser grid to carefully sneak through in order to get across to the other side of the room! It’s super easy to set up and loads more fun to play.
Using Crepe paper streamers, string, or yarn and a little bit of tape, you’ll make one long length of your crepe paper. Then, with the tape, you’ll tape the start of the paper down at one corner of the floor. Then, using the tape again to keep it in place, you’ll zigzag it across a close space (think either a hallway or between a few chairs) until you’ve created a laser grid look alike. When you’re zig-zagging the crepe paper, mix it up! Put some corners up really high or really low. Make some areas really tight with crepe paper or make some very loose. The choice is yours.
Once everything is set up, now it’s time for the game to begin! Set up a timer if you’d like and try to get through the laser grid without touching any of the lasers!
Best for ages 6 – 13; Parental participation is encouraged!
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7336311
