The Bucks County Free Library, which includes the Samuel Pierce branch at 491 Arthur Avenue in Perkasie, offers the following virtual programs during the month of February.
ONLINE (Virtual) STORYTIMES
To register for access to each LIVE event, go to the description of each event on the calendar at: http://calendar.buckslib.org/
• Let’s Play School Storytime – Ready to Read: Mondays @ 10:30 AM
Join us for a special weekly Preschool Storytime! Enjoy books, songs, and rhymes focused on our monthly theme of getting children ready to read. Stop by the library during the month of February to pick up your badge!
Best for children ages 3-5.
This event will broadcast live via Zoom every Monday at 10:30 a.m. The storytime will be 20-25 minutes long.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Emily: Tuesdays @ 11:30 AM
Join Librarian Emily live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• ZOOM Storytime w/ Miss Shannon: Wednesdays @ 10:30 AM
Join Miss Shannon live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Michelle: Thursdays @ 7:00 PM
Join Miss Michelle live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Allison: Fridays @ 10:30 AM (Feb. 5 and 19)
Saturdays @ 10:30 AM (Feb. 13 and 27)
Join Miss Allison live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
Virtual Library SPECIAL EVENTS
• Three Marker Challenge
Week of February 1 - 7
Ready for a fun and easy challenge? All this one requires is three markers and a coloring page. With your marker (or colored pencil or crayon) collection in front of you, close your eyes and choose three. No peeking! Whatever three colors you picked, those are the only ones you are allowed to use when you color in your coloring page! You can use pictures from your own coloring book or just draw whatever you’d like with those three colors! Set a timer and see what you can do in five or ten minutes. After you’re done, see what kind of picture you’ve created with just three colors! Don’t forget you can mix the colors that you’ve chosen or use different amounts of pressure to create lighter or darker colors.
Best for ages 6 – 13; Parental participation is encouraged!
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7439541
• Make Your Own Fudge!
February 8
Learn to make fudge with your family with a simple 3 ingredient recipe! No fancy tools or long hours required, this recipe is meant to be done in five minutes in your microwave.
The recipe and instructions will be posted to the Bucks County Free Library Instagram and will be available all day!
• Story Starter for Kids
Week of February 15 - 21
Do you want to write a story but don't know where to start? How about right here? Open the "Story Starter for Kids" attachment below and grab a pair of dice from a board game. Roll three times to choose your character, setting, and conflict; and get writing! Who knows where your story will go?
Best for ages 6 – 13; Parental participation is encouraged!
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7436258
Check out all BCFL branch events at: http://calendar.buckslib.org/