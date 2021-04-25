The Bucks County Free Library, which includes the Samuel Pierce branch at 491 Arthur Avenue in Perkasie, offers the following virtual programs during the month of May.
ONLINE (Virtual) STORYTIMES
To REGISTER for access to each LIVE event, go to the description of each event on the calendar at: http://calendar.buckslib.org/
• Let’s Play School Storytime – Artist Extraordinaire: Mondays @ 10:30 a.m.
Join a special weekly Preschool Storytime! Enjoy books, songs, and rhymes focused on the monthly theme of Artist Extraordinaire. Stop by the library during the month of May to pick up your badge!
Best for children ages 3-5.
This event will broadcast LIVE via Zoom every Monday at 10:30 a.m. The storytime will be 20-25 minutes long.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Emily: Tuesdays @ 11:30 a.m. / Wednesdays @ 1 p.m.
Join Librarian Emily live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Shannon: Wednesdays @ 10:30 a.m. / Thursdays @ 1 p.m.
Join Miss Shannon live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Michelle: Thursdays @ 7 p.m.
Join Miss Michelle live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
• Virtual Storytime w/ Miss Allison: Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. (May 14 and 28)
Saturdays @ 10:30 a.m. (May 8 and 22)
Join Miss Allison live through Zoom for 15-20 minutes of interactive stories and songs for children and their caregivers. This engaging program is most successful when everyone participates so we request that all attendees have their cameras on.
Because of the interactive nature of this event, space is limited. If we reach maximum capacity, we will open a second session.
Virtual library SPECIAL EVENTS
• Guess the Planet!
May 2 - 8
For national space day, let’s make a crazy twist on a classic game! If you happen to have Headbandz, the game, you can grab those headbands, but otherwise all you’ll need is the downloadable cards and cheat sheets and some tape!
Once the cards are printed and cut out, you can start to play the game. With the cards face down, each pick up one card but don’t look at it. Either place it in the headband or tape it to your back (or have a friend or parent tape it to your back).
Using your own knowledge of the planets or the cheat sheet, ask up to three questions before taking your best guest about what planet is on your back! The people you play with can help answer your questions. If you guess correctly, you keep the card. If you guess incorrectly, the card gets shuffled back into the pile. The person with the most cards at the end of the game wins! Please email childrensservices@buckslib.org if you have any questions or issues.
Additional information can be found@
https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7740659
• Seek & Find: An At-Home Scavenger Hunt
Week of May 10 - 15
Looking for something fun to do while we're all still being safe at home? Why not try a scavenger hunt? This hunt will have you searching inside and out for all sorts of items including some of your favorites. How quickly can you find everything and write down where you found it? Download our at-home scavenger hunt and find out!
If you'd like to share your finds, you can send a photo to Miss Allison at wysonga@buckslib.org and they might be shared on our Instagram!
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7738375
• Story Starter for Kids
Week of May 17 - 23
Want to write a story but don't know where to start? How about right here? Open the "Story Starter for Kids" attachment and grab a pair of dice from a board game. Roll three times to choose your character, setting, and conflict; and get writing! Who knows where your story will go?
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7733373
• Draw Your Own Comics with Miss Allison
May 24 4 p.m.
Join Miss Allison for a virtual comics session. We'll talk about your favorite comics and graphic novels, how they get made, and then draw our own! Please make sure to come prepared with something to draw with and paper. A blank comic page has been provided for download!
To attend the LIVE session, please visit this link to register. You will receive an email confirmation containing a link and password to the LIVE Zoom event. One day before show time, you will receive a second email containing a link and password to the live Zoom event. Please only register once for your whole family or household; it is not necessary to register each family member or viewer.
Additional information can be found @ https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/7628475
Check out all BCFL branch events at: http://calendar.buckslib.org/