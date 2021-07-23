DOYLESTOWN — Anthony Louis Miller, 28, of Quakertown, who was a correctional officer at Bucks County Correctional Facility, was arrested July 20 and charged with smuggling suboxone strips into the jail, the Bucks County District Attorney's office posted on its crimewatchpa.com page.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Drug Strike Force conducted the investigation, the D.A.'s office said.
"As a result of their investigation, Drug Strike Force Detectives discovered that Miller had agreed to illegally smuggle 100 suboxone strips into the jail for $5,000," the posting said. "When he was arrested on Tuesday, Miller was found with 88 suboxone strips inside a pocket on his duty belt."
After his arrest, Miller admitted to having smuggled suboxone into the prison in the past, beginning in February 2020, and delivering it to a prison inmate, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
"This defendant has committed an extraordinary breach of public trust, because our prison guards are supposed to keep drugs OUT of the jail they're guarding, rather than purchasing drugs to bring into it," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in the posting. "This is a great example of our county Drug Strike Force working hard to protect the institutional safety of Bucks County's prison."
Following preliminary arraignment, Miller was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set at $150,000 cash, the D.A.'s office said.
Bucks County Detectives were assisted by Bucks County Department of Corrections Investigation Unit, Pennsylvania State Police and the Plumstead, Bristol, Quakertown, Warrington and Doylestown police departments, the posting said.
Deputy District Attorney Robert James has been assigned to prosecute the case, the posting said.