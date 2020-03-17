Creation of the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund to help people in Bucks County who may experience a financial crisis as the result of the pandemic was announced March 17 by the United Way of Bucks County.
Penn Community Bank and United Way of Bucks County each donated $25,000 to launch the fund which will be “used to assist residents with basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, and transportation,” the United Way said in a release.
The funds will go to United Way member agencies, which will be able to request support for COVID-19-related services to clients.
“No administrative expenses will be attached to the fund; all money raised will go directly to help people and agencies with short-term and long-term financial recovery. Penn Community Bank Chief Relationship Officer Todd Hurley will join other local leaders in serving on a review board to oversee the allocation of funds,” the release said.
“Although it is likely that a bill providing additional emergency relief will be passed at the federal level, a flexible, local fund is needed. The primary objective is to make funds available quickly, as well as to provide items — and help people — not covered by federal funding,” the United Way said.
“Many of our nonprofit partners are on the front lines. They are already seeing an increased need for things like emergency food, cleaning products, paper goods — even diapers — and this trend will continue,” said Marissa Christie, United Way of Bucks County’s CEO.
“We want to do everything we can to provide the support needed here in Bucks County,” she said.
“As local businesses adjust their operations and staffing to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we know that many in our community will feel the hardship created by missed or reduced paychecks,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, President and CEO of Penn Community Bank. “Penn Community Bank is proud to pledge its support to the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund. We know that many more businesses and organizations are looking for ways to help in this time of need, and this is it. Together we can rise above this challenge and help those in need.”
To learn more and to contribute to the recovery effort, visit http://www.uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery.
Information on the Frequently Asked Questions section of online information about the fund says the amount that will be distributed by the fund depends entirely on public support.
“United Way of Bucks County and the Penn Community Bank each invested $25,000 to get the fund started. We will distribute as much as we raise,” it said.
The site also included a reminder from the United Way that “as always, our 2-1-1 helpline is there 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need in times of crisis.”