HILLTOWN — Care & Share Thrift Shoppes has appointed three new board members for three-year terms.
LuCinda Moyer, Gail Ryan and Joanne Brenneman Speigle join a six-member board that oversees Care & Share. Individual information on the three can be found at careandshareshoppes.org — scroll down midway on the landing page.
Commenting on the new appointments, Sarah Bergin, Care & Share's executive director, said, “Our organization continues to be blessed by board members who are dedicated to serving our local community and raising funds for our charity, Mennonite Central Committee. I am excited to see how they will use their talents and life experiences to continue enriching our organization.”
The Care & Share Shoppes have been serving the local community for over 45 years.
"Local shoppers benefit from the availability of low cost, high quality items. Donors contribute to the recycling and conservation efforts that affect the broader community in positive ways. Volunteers become part of a special community which embraces service above self," a release said. "The funds raised for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC: www.mcc.org) provide resources and aid for those in need, in North America and around the world."