Care & Share Thrift Shoppes hosted its second annual Student Volunteer Scholarship Award Ceremony social distancing style on June 9 outside the Welcome Center. Three high school seniors were each awarded $500 towards continuing education after high school. This year's winners are, from left, Pranathi Birapuneni, Central Bucks South High School, who volunteered 96 hours at Doylestown Hospital; Katie Quinn, Central Bucks East High School, who volunteered over 100 hours at Doylestown Hospital; and Galina Baron, LifeWorks Academy, who volunteered over 100 hours at DogTown Rescue.