NEW BRITAIN — Charges that a Chalfont woman cyber harassed three teenagers who were part of the same cheerleading group as her daughter will move forward to Bucks County Court following a May 14 preliminary hearing, but the case may be moving away from accusations that she used "deep fake" doctored photos and video to do so.
The accusations against Raffaela Spone, 50, have garnered attention worldwide.
"We all waited to see this huge case about deep fakes, manipulated videos, manipulated social media accounts," Robert Birch, one of Spone's attorneys, said following the hearing before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain.
In the court, though, there was no testimony about deep fakes.
"They didn't even play the alleged deep fake," video, Birch said.
There was testimony from a co-owner of the Victory Vipers cheer gym and the mothers of the three teenagers that they received texts from an anonymous person including comments and photos and video from social media about the teenagers.
Hilltown Township Police Detective Louis Bell testified that his investigation found the messages came from Spone.
"I haven't heard anything that constitutes a crime," Cary Hall, Spone's other attorney, argued during the hearing.
Spone is accused of three counts of cyber harassment of a child and three counts of harassment -- commuicating repeatedly in an anonymous manner.
The teens were not directly contacted and there was no evidence of intent to harass, annoy or alarm, which the law says is needed for the crime to have been committed, Hall said.
"Direct contact can be through a parent," Assistant District Attorney Julia Wilkins said. "Their parents testified they talked to their daughters about it and showed them the messages."
The messages were damaging to the teens, she said.
The texts included repostings of things the teens had posted on social media showing questionable behavior, including vaping and underage drinking, Hall said.
"Somehow my client's being charged with harassment," he said. "In 1950, this wouldn't've been a crime at all. She probably would've gotten a medal."
Wilkins called the messages "inappropriate" and noted the anonymous sending.
Armitage ruled there is enough evidence to have the case move forward to court on all the charges, noting that multiple people, including juveniles, were involved.
Spone denies the charges and will plead not guilty, Hall and Birch said.
Bail was set at $75,000 unsecured, which means Spone does not have to make a payment to be released on bail, but there are conditions on the release, Armitage said. The conditions include no contact with the victims or their families, no contact with Victory Vipers and not to post anything involving the case on social media.