BUCKS COUNTY — The case of a man accused of stabbing an off-duty Lansdale police officer during a foot pursuit in the middle of Route 309 is moving forward to trial in Bucks County Court.
A preliminary hearing for Stephen Deatelhauser that had been scheduled for Feb. 6 was waived, sending the case to county court, Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier's office said.
Deatelhauser, 45, of Quakertown, has been held in Bucks County Correctional Facility with no bail since his preliminary arraignment July 5, 2019 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault and setting off a false alarm.
Lansdale Borough Police Department Off. Daniel Gallagher was stabbed in his left shoulder after he came to the assistance of Richland Township Police Department officers pursuing Deatelhauser during the incident near the intersection of Tollgate Road and Route 309, police said.
Gallagher received seven stitches for the wound, information in the affidavit of probable cause says. Gallagher, who has been a Lansdale officer since 2011, was one of four officers promoted to sergeant in September of 2019.
Deatelhauser brandished a pocket knife and another weapon during the pursuit which began following a call about a disturbance, police said. Gallagher was stabbed when he grabbed Deatelhauser in an attempt to get him to the ground, police said.
The false alarm charges stem from Deatelhauser having gone into a store and setting off the fire alarm during the pursuit, police said.