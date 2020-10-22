This year's race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 145th District is between Democrat Robyn Colajezzi and incumbent Republican Craig Staats.
Each was sent a questionnaire for this article and asked to limit their responses to 200 words per question.
The 145th District includes East Rockhill, Milford, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richlandtown, Richland Township, Sellersville, Springfield, Trumbauersville and West Rockhill.
Following are the questions and their responses.
Q: Describe your background and qualifications as a candidate (including incumbency).
Colajezzi: I have been a successful businesswoman for almost 30 years spanning the marketing world in media, sports, entertainment, and philanthropy. I have negotiated millions of dollars of deals in private equity businesses and non-profits. I plan on using these savvy business skills in Harrisburg, rather than the typical party-line game playing that is hurting our state.
Staats: In my role as our State Representative, I have worked to ensure our community’s priorities are front and center in the debates on these and so many other issues facing our Commonwealth.
I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Bucks County in one way or another over the years. As a veteran of the United States Navy, a former Richland Township Supervisor, and now as our State Representative, my top priority has been service to our community. With your vote this November, I hope to continue serving as our voice in Harrisburg.
Q: Why are you running for this office and what do you hope to maintain or change?
Colajezzi: The most important thing that I have learned during this campaign is that people feel they aren't being heard. People have come to me with story after story of trying to meet with, or speak with, the incumbent and get virtually nowhere. They need real help and when they turn to their state representative they don't find the representation they are seeking. That is my first order of business, to honestly and openly represent every single person in the community, regardless of party affiliation. I will listen to the constituents and then be their voice in Harrisburg. Every piece of legislature that crosses my desk will be known and voted on by the people, through me. This isn't about me, this is about our community to which I will serve.
Staats: I am running for re-election this year because I believe that there is still much work to be done on the issues that truly matter to our community.
We have made significant progress in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am committed to working to ensure that our frontline heroes have the personal protective equipment (PPE) that they need. Additionally, we must continue to support our small business job creators who are working diligently to safely restart our economy in a way that keeps both their employees, and our families, safe. Finally, we need to provide additional protections and testing capabilities for our long-term care facilities which bore the brunt of the early days of the pandemic.
These are crucial priorities for our district and for our state, and I am running to continue fighting for Upper Bucks County in Harrisburg.
Q: What are the main differences between you and your opponent?
Colajezzi: I view the state representative position as a true public servant, not a title on a resume, and not a job. As a public servant, I will not vote party lines and I will not accept payoffs from big corporations like my opponent does. I want to be a part of the solution to help everyone recover from the COVID crisis and the ensuing civil divide, unlike my opponent who adds fuel to the fire that separates our community from any form of unity. I am doing this to fight for what's right, unlike my opponent who is known for turning a blind eye.
Staats: I can’t speak for my opponent, but I can tell you what I believe makes me an effective voice for our community. I was born and raised right here in Bucks County, and I am proud to call Richland Township my home.
I spent my career in business, balancing budgets, meeting deadlines, managing personalities, and working with colleagues to achieve common goals. This experience, as well as my service in the United States Navy and as a Township Supervisor, has given me the perspective I believe we need on the issues our families confront on a daily basis.
Raising my own family here in Upper Bucks, I’ve worked to instill in my sons the values that have made this such a great place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.
Q: How has this campaign season and your campaigning been affected or influenced by COVID-19?
Colajezzi: This is my first campaign experience, so I am glad that I don't have anything to compare it to, but it is nothing like I had planned for in 2019. It is hard to focus on the aspects of campaigning when people are sick, dying, unemployed, and losing money. It's hard to sleep at night knowing there are so many people suffering. I want to help and with the right voices in Harrisburg, we can unite, we can work together, and we can get through this together.
Staats: Campaigning during COVID-19 has certainly been a different experience than any campaign I’ve ever been a part of. It’s been disappointing to see so many of the local community events that we look forward to each year canceled, for good reason. We always counted on these as a great opportunity to see so many friends and neighbors, and really discuss the issues that are important to our families.
While it may not be a normal year, we have been doing everything we can to safely reach out to our neighbors ahead of November’s elections. Wearing a mask, keeping a six-foot distance, and spending more time on the phones has been our campaign’s practice this cycle. With so many people spending more time at home on their computers, phones, and devices, we’re also doing more in the digital space.
The one thing that has not changed this year is the energy and support I get from our friends, family, and neighbors. It’s always a humbling experience, and I appreciate the hospitality shown by so many of you over the last year. I hope we get a chance to be together again soon!
List your website and/or social media pages where voters can learn more.
Colajezzi:
@RobynForPA
Staats: