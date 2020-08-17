BEDMINSTER — The public's assistance is being sought in providing information regarding the identity of a person of interest in one case and a stolen work van in another case, Bedminster Township Police Department said in postings on its crimewatchpa.com page.
In the one case, several commercial burglaries were reported at Pipersville Garden Center, on Old Easton Road, between June 18 and July 19, police said. Items taken included chainsaws, weed whackers, generators and oil, police said. Photos of a person of interest in the case, taken from a video, were posted to the Bedminster department's crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to contact Officer Virnelson at 215-795-2972 or nvirnelson@bedminsterpd.com.
In the other case, a white Chevrolet work van with license plate number YSF9026 was reported stolen July 21 from the unit block of Appletree Lane, police said.
A photo of the van was posted to the department's crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dalton at 215-795-2972 ext. 115.