EAST ROCKHILL — A new steering committee consisting of school board members, administrators, teachers and parents is being added to help oversee the existing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative, Pennridge School District Superintendent David Bolton said at the Aug. 2 Pennridge School Board committees and special board meeting.
Several people speaking at the meeting, though, including members of the recently-formed Pennridge for Educational Liberty, said DEI initiatives are divisive and one-sided and have already been happening without parents and community knowledge. They asked that a stop be put to it.
Pennridge for Educational Liberty, which has about 600 members, prioritizes academic excellence, encourages independent thought and critical thinking, wants to keep Critical Race Theory and political ideologies out of schools, wants to hold the school board and the administration accountable, respects parents' fundamental role and responsibility for teaching moral values and promotes patriotism and love of country, according to its Facebook page.
Questions were also raised at the meeting about some of the content resources for a proposed curriculum update involving 21 secondary education classes scheduled for a vote at the board's Aug. 23 meeting. The Aug. 2 committee meetings were the curriculum and policy committees.
The proposed curriculum updates are the result of a three-year process to make the district's curriculum more relevant and rigorous and meet the needs of all learners, said Kathleen Scheid, the district's assistant superintendent for secondary schools.
"We want to educate the whole child. We want them to be critical thinkers. We want them to be flexible. We want them to persist and not give up," she said.
The recommended curriculum updates are not a response to DEI, she said.
"When we embarked on this whole curriculum endeavor, that really wasn't even brought up yet," Scheid said.
"Based on some of the feedback tonight that we've heard from the members of the community, have we looked at all of the resources to make sure that there is a balance?" asked board President Bill Krause.
"Our job is to be balanced. We are not trying to be on any side of anything, so yes, our resources are meant to be balanced," Scheid said.
The question goes beyond balance, board member Joan Cullen said.
"I hope that we would all be able to agree tonight that if there's anything in our curriculum that is teaching children that certain things are elements of whiteness or anything of that nature that that would be an automatic we're getting rid of that," Cullen said.
She said she was excited by and supported an earlier board decision promoting diversity in the schools, but that is not what is being discussed now.
"What we approved in 2018 was a diversity goal, which is a noble goal. My worry is that that morphed into something different," Cullen said.
Children should not be taught that they are the cause of someone else's suffering, she said.
"I think I can speak for all of us, we don't either," Scheid said.
In the week after the meeting, the over three-and-a-half hour video of the meeting was viewed more than 2,000 times on the district's YouTube channel.
"DEI is really Critical Race Theory dressed in different clothing," resident Bill Blomgren said during public comment.
"It's the same terminology. It's the same key trigger references. You can put lipstick on a pig, but at the end of the day, it's still a pig," he said.
He said he doesn't believe in race-based identity because it divides rather than unites.
"Your vision for students is through a lens of color. This is identity-driven. You try to shoot down opposing thought," he said.
"For you, free speech is only what you agree with," he said. "What you propose will result in tribalism."
Ricki Chaikin, a candidate in this year's school board elections, said DEI has already been implemented, and gave examples, such as white privilege and internalized racism questions on middle school quizzes and information available to elementary school students that said people can be male, female, neither or both and that people have different genders and genders can change.
"Aside from the utterly inappropriate nature of this for elementary students, it's completely out of line for anyone in any capacity at a public school to be giving out this information. There is a difference between respecting others and a mandated celebration for values that might not be your own," she said. "It is not the job of school to teach values. That is the job of the parents and the religious leaders of your choice."
Resident Kim Bedillion raised questions about a list of observances available with district DEI information, including for LGBTQ Month in October, and said students could be pressured to take part.
"Discussions on sexual issues need to be handled by the parents, not the school district," she said, "and children should not have to show solidarity or form alliances on any issue, but especially those involving sexuality. That sounds too much like bullying to me."
The observances are from a United Nations list, Bolton said.
"The complete list of observances is there for families so they can interact with the observances that they choose to highlight for their children," he said as audience members jeered.
"There is nothing that indicates that those are the observances that are going to go on in the schools, including the ones that were mentioned in October, as well as there is nothing in our curriculum that speaks to LGBTQ in any way, whether it be elementary school, middle school or high school," Bolton said. "Even in our health curriculum, those things are not taught in our schools."
On Aug. 9, the district DEI information on the website had no observances listed, merely saying, 'Check back for a list of observances and holidays to honor or celebrate."
Resident Stacey Smith, another person making public comment at the meeting, supported the DEI efforts.
"Diversity, as I said, is having a seat at the table. Inclusion is having a voice and equity is having that voice be heard. That's all. I think everyone's reading way too deeply into this," she said. "There really is no ulterior motive or secret plan. Not everything's a conspiracy theory. A diverse inclusive environment is good for all of us."
Dave Bedillion, one of the Pennridge for Educational Liberty founders, said he's been accused of being a racist and a bigot and not open to conversation.
"I do want to teach history. I want to have nuance. I want to have difficult conversations, but you guys chose not to have the difficult conversations before this initiative was put together," he said.
"It's not fair to put this community in a position where now we look like the bad guys because we're saying, hey, we don't quite agree with everything," Bedillion said. "This is not how the school and community should be functioning."
Cullen said only a small group of people were involved in creating the DEI plan and most of the community is just now seeing it for the first time.
"Had we had proper discussions, there wouldn't be such a big fight," she said.
"I think we can teach children diversity and I think we should. We should expose them to whatever we can expose them to, but as some people have pointed out this evening, the DEI initiative has gone in a different direction and became a lot more sweeping," she said.
Cullen also said she'd like to have a statement removed from the DEI information on the district website that says it is a fact that there is racism, homophobia and anti-Semitism within the district.
"I do find that that statement kind of sets a tone right from the beginning about our community that I don't think is a fair assessment of our community," she said.
"That doesn't describe Pennridge to me at all," Cullen said. "To me, it's a conclusion that didn't have the right kind of investigation beforehand to see if that was really something that applied to our community."
The sentence, which leads off the District goals section of the DEI information, reads, "Continue to provide learning activities for employees, students, and the community to address the fact that within the Pennridge boundaries racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, lack of understanding of our LGBQT+ community, prejudice against our ESL students and non-English speaking students, exists and to embrace diversity of all kinds."
Cullen said she was making a motion to have it removed from the website, but board member Megan Banis-Clemens said additional motions could not be added to the special meeting agenda taking place that night. The special meeting included approval of change orders for the improvements currently being made to the West Rockhill Elementary School parking lot.
Cullen said she plans to again make the motion at the board's Aug. 23 meeting.