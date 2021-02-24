EAST ROCKHILL — Township meetings are back home.
"Obviously, we're in the building now. It's been a long time coming," township engineer Steve Baluh said at the Feb. 23 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The meeting was the first one in the new meeting room that was part of renovations and an about 1,800 square foot addition to the township office building on Ridge Road.
The project is not fully completed, but is close, Baluh said.
"We purposely kept the punch list open past this meeting to make sure that the board had ample opportunity to look around the facility and raise any questions," he said.
The project moves the larger, new meeting room to the front of the building and includes other changes to increase the security and functionality of the building, township officials have previously said.
"The plumber is essentially 100 percent complete. I don't think there's gonna be any punch list items on the plumber," Baluh said.
"The electrical contractor, he's down to some very, very minor items," he said.
The portion with the most remaining work is for mechanical systems, he said. The heating and cooling units have been installed and are working, but there is some remaining work, he said.
There is also outdoor work that cannot currently be done because of the weather, he said.
Although not yet installed, a drop down screen is being added to the meeting room for presentations at the meetings, board member Jim Nietupski said.
The new meeting room will probably evolve over the next year as it is being used, board Chairman David Nyman said.
Between the construction and the social distancing guidelines from COVID-19, it was a year since the board's last meeting in the township building that could be attended by members of the public.
That meeting was held on Feb. 25 of 2020. In March, April, May and June, the board meetings were held in the old meeting room at the township building, but because of its small size, members of the public were not able to attend under the social distancing guidelines. Packets with information about agenda items were posted online and members of the public could submit written comments.
From July of 2020 through January of 2021, the board's meetings were held at the Pennridge Regional Police headquarters, with limited attendance allowed. With the move back to the township building, attendance remains limited as long as social distancing remains in effect. Persons wanting to attend the meetings can contact the township.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Aaron Teel and Colin Monahan were interviewed by the board and appointed to fill vacancies on the East Rockhill Township Planning Commission.
• The board approved sending a letter to state Sen. Steve Santarsiero about "the financial burden that the mandates set forth" in Pennsylvania's Act 101 - Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling, and Waste Reduction.
China's 2018 ban on certain types of recyclable materials has led to increased costs for trash collection, Township Manager Marianne Morano said.
East Rockhill will soon have to get new bids for collections in the trash district because the current contract expires next year, she said.
"There's concern our costs are gonna skyrocket," Morano said.
State funding reimburses municipalities for some of the mandated recyclables collection, but Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed 2021-2022 budget calls for cuts to the amount provided to the municipalities, the letter said.
"East Rockhill Township depends on these grant monies to continue to provide yard waste container drop-off, fall leaf collection and spring yard waste collection to our residents as mandated by Pennsylvania Act 101. East Rockhill Township is a small bedroom community whose residents cannot bear the cost of these services without grant funding," the letter said. "We are requesting that our state legislators examine current recycling mandates in response to the challenges we are currently facing. Any efforts made to ensure viability of local recycling programs without placing an additional tax burden on our residents would be most appreciated."